Reaction from attorney on neglect of duty charges being dismissed in Saginaw case

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - We are hearing reaction after a mid-Michigan judge dismissed neglect of duty charges against two police officers and a state trooper.
Those charges were originally issued by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office in August.
They surprised law enforcement agencies, the Saginaw County prosecutor's office, even Saginaw civic groups.
The attorneys for the two Saginaw officers and the Michigan State Police trooper filed a legal motion claiming the criminal statute they were charged with doesn't apply in this case.
The Attorney General's office in a way agreed, so it amended the charges, but the judge said, that's not happening.
"It was just a pitch thrown from left field, it just never made any sense," says attorney Ben Hall.
He is talking about the willful neglect of duty charges filed against his client, Michigan State Police trooper Zachary Tebedo, and Saginaw officers Dominic Vasquez and Jordan Engelhart.
The three were present when trooper Bram Schroeder punched a handcuffed Saginaw motorist during a traffic stop last March.
Schroeder still faces two criminal charges, but the neglect of duty charges against Tebedo, Vasquez and Engelhart for not intervening have been dismissed.
"When you look at the statute and read it, it doesn't even apply to MSP, it doesn't even apply to the Saginaw Police Department," says Hall.
The Attorney General's office, which filed those charges, in a way agreed with defense attorney's legal challenge and filed an amended complaint, but visiting Midland County Judge Michael Carpenter ruled the amended complaint defective and dismissed the original charges.
"There is a process the Attorney General can follow, but it did not happen in this case," Hall says.
Vasquez and Engelhart have remained on duty in Saginaw, while Tebedo was placed on paid leave by the state police when the charges were filed in August.
That will continue pending an internal review. Hall says it's not clear what the Attorney General's office will do next.
"She could appeal, or she could reissue on a different theory," he says.
We have emailed the Attorney General's office yesterday and today for co comment about the dismissal of those charges, but we have not heard back.