Reactions vary on lawsuit regarding birthday spankings in Saginaw Township school

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Reaction tonight on a story you saw first here last evening regarding a federal lawsuit over birthday spankings in a local school.
The parents of an eight-year-old girl are suing a school custodian who gave their child the birthday spankings, and the school district for allowing the employee to work in the building after the incident.
There has been plenty of reaction on social media with hundreds of comments about the story and we have some new information as well.
Reactions have ranged from you should never spank a child, to birthday spankings are a generational thing and its not a big deal.
Tonight, we have more from our interview with the mother of the child and we are hearing from a school district where the custodian had once worked.
"What a sad world we live in, seriously a birthday spanking", to "yea, touching a child's behind even a birthday spanking is a no no."
Just a couple of comments on Facebook regarding the sexual assault civil lawsuit that has been filed against Saginaw Township Community Schools and a female custodian.
It was last May at Hemmeter Elementary when the lawsuit claims the custodian admitted she gave eight birthday spankings to second grader, and that extra pinch to grow an inch in the school's bathroom.
The girl's parents are also upset school administrators were going to allow the custodian back in the school building following an internal investigation.
The mother spoke with the superintendent after she found out the custodian was allowed back in the building.
"I need to know as her mother if I can send her to school tomorrow, or not, and if her education is going to be disrupted or not, so I need to know," the mother asked school superintendent Bruce Martin.
"You are assuming her education will be disrupted if (custodian) is cleaning the building tomorrow", replied Martin.
"No, nope I am not going to send her to school if (custodian) is in the building because that is against her wishes and her comfort level," the mother answered.
The mother tells us the custodian was not allowed back in Hemmeter the rest of the year.
The lawsuit states the custodian mentioned she did birthday spankings at her previous job at Havens Elementary in the Swan Valley School District, but superintendent Mat McRae says there was never a report or complaint about an incident like that happening at Havens.
Was it an antiquated tradition, or sexual assault? Answers will vary but the mother says the incident has had an impact on her child.
"I will never know how much damage this has caused when she told me she thinks about this everyday, it broke my heart, I am so irate they didn't protect her there," she told us.
The school district and it's attorney are not commenting on the incident, the lawsuit or whether the custodian is still employed with the district.