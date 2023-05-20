Recall filed on three Davison Community Schools Board members

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A recall has been filed with the Genesee County Clerk's office on three Davison Community Schools Board members: President Karen Conover, Vice President Granger Stefanko and Treasurer Holly Halabicky.
A recall was also going to be filed against McMahan, but since he's in his first year on the board, Michigan law prohibits any recall attempts.
The recalls come after the board appointed new board member Diane Rhines, who finished fourth in a race with eight candidates in last November's election.
During public comment, recall petitioners say the Board isn't listening to the community.
A hearing for the recalls will be held on June 8.