Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of sausage in fear of contamination

Bob Evans Farms has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage in fear of their products being contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The item was recalled after Bob Evans informed FSIS that some consumers reported finding small pieces of thin blue rubber in the product.

Last Friday, in an official announcement by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the department said, "The sausage subject to recall are: 1-lb. chubs containing "Bobs Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code XEN3663466 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25."

Each of these products has establishment number "EST.6785" marked by the USDA.

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed cases of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. It's also recommended by the USDA that any customer that purchased these products should not consume them.

They suggest throwing away or returning these products to the place of purchase.

