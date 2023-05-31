 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Ford Bronco recalled because people get ‘discouraged’ by seatbelts

  • Updated
  • 0
The Ford Bronco is being recalled because people may get ‘discouraged’ trying to use the seatbelts

A 2021 Ford Bronco (foreground) and a 2021 Ford Ranger (background) go through assembly at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on June 14, 2021 in Wayne, Michigan.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ever have a car with a difficult-to-reach seatbelt? This recall is for you.

Ford is recalling 176,000 of its Ford Bronco SUVs from model years 2021 to 2023 because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that drivers and front seat passengers can have difficulty reaching the metal portion of the belt when it is in the retracted position.

"The customer may experience some dissatisfaction or be discouraged if they are unable to easily access the seatbelt… in its stowed position. Driving without the use of a seatbelt increases the risk of injury in a crash," said the notice from the federal safety regulator.

The recall involves only the five-door version of the Bronco.

Ford didn't have any comment on the recall except to say that the problem is only when the front seats are in one certain position, not all positions, though the company did not specify the offending seat position.

The issue can be addressed by putting a barrette clip, or a sliding clip latch, on the belt itself to keep the latch portion of the belt in position.

Most recalls are due to complaints being filed by car owners to NHTSA or the automaker itself. But in this case the problem only came up during a standard examination of the Bronco by NHTSA.

"Ford is not aware of any customer warranty or field reports of seatbelt… accessibility concerns," said the agency's notice.

The problem is far less serious than many other recalls, including another one with a group of 1,400 2023 Bronco SUVs and Rangers pickups that could have had the lug nuts on the driver's side improperly tightened, creating a risk that the wheels could fall off.

Ford is aware of one case in which the wheel came off, although no one was injured in that case.

