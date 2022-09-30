Michigan cheesemaker recalls brie and camembert after listeria outbreak

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - A Southwest Michigan cheesemaker is recalling 20 brands of brie and camembert cheese after a listeria outbreak left people sick in six states.
Old Europe Cheese Co. announced the voluntary recall on Friday after an investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Five people were hospitalized with listeria illnesses and four of them reported eating products made by Old Europe Cheese in Benton Harbor.
Illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas from 2017 to 2022. No deaths have been linked to the listeria contamination.
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development investigators found the same strain of listeria in a sample on a cooler floor at the Old Europe plant.
The voluntary recall affects 20 brands of brie and camembert cheese sold across the United States and in Mexico. Meijer is among the retailers that sells affected products.
The products have a "best by" date before Dec. 14. Click here for a full list of brands and products.
Public health officials were working to determine whether any additional products may be affected by listeria contamination.