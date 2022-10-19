 Skip to main content
Nestlé recalls some packages of Toll House cookie dough

Nestlé recalls some packages of Toll House cookie dough because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces.

 Nestlé USA/FDA

Nestlé is issuing a voluntary recall for its refrigerated, ready-to-bake Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling because of the "potential presence of white plastic pieces."

The products in question were made between June and September 2022 and were sold in the continental United States as well as Puerto Rico.

No other Nestlé Toll House products are affected by this recall, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration. It's unclear how many packages were sold in recent months.

The UPC code on the back of the affected packages is 050000429912.

"While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," the FDA said in a release.

Nestlé apologized in the release and said that it's cooperating with the FDA.

Customers who have purchased the recalled cookie dough can bring the packages back to the retailer for a refund or replacement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

