 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Owners of 143,000 Lincoln SUVs warned to park outside due to fire risk

  • 0
Owners of 143,000 Lincoln SUVs warned to park outside due to fire risk

A Lincoln MKC at the North American International Auto Show in 2014. Ford, the parent company of Lincoln, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are warning owners of nearly 143,000 Lincoln MKC compact SUVs to park them outside and away from buildings and other vehicles because they could potentially catch fire, even when not running.

 Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Ford, the parent company of Lincoln, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are warning owners of nearly 143,000 Lincoln MKC compact SUVs to park them outside and away from buildings and other vehicles because they could potentially catch fire, even when not running.

The issue stems from a battery monitoring sensor that, because of where it’s placed in the vehicle, could get damaged when the battery or electric components around it are serviced. The damage could cause a short circuit that, because there’s no fuse in the circuitry, could lead to overheating and a fire.

The vehicles involved are model year 2015 through 2019 Lincoln MKC SUVs. Ford is aware of a total of 19 “potentially related” underhood fires in MKCs, most of them in North America, according to NHTSA reports. The company is unaware of any physical injuries related to the fires, though.

Owners will be advised by mail to park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles. Owners will also be advised to take their vehicles to a Lincoln dealer to have a fuse installed at no cost to the owner

Concerned owners are also being advised to contact a Lincoln dealer with any questions or to call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Owners can also visit NHTSA’s SaferCar.gov website and enter their vehicles Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to see if it’s involved in the recall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you