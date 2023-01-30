Recall issued for possibly contaminated charcuterie meat sold at Meijer

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A Meijer store brand of charcuterie meat is part of a nationwide recall announced for the weekend due to potential listeria contamination.
The USDA announced the recall of nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage products made by Daniele International in Rhode Island from May 23 to Nov. 25, 2022. The affected products hit store shelves from Dec. 23 to Jan. 17.
The products include a 6-ounce plastic tray of Frederick's by Meijer Spanish Style charcuterie sampler tray with a sell by date of April 15, 2023.
Other recalled products include Boar's Head, Colameco's, Del Duca and Gourmet Selection brands of spiced meats. All affected products bear the EST. 54 mark on the front.
USDA inspectors discovered listeria contamination on surfaces during a routine inspection of the Rhode Island plant, which the affected products touched during manufacturing. No illnesses have been linked directly to the recall.
Anyone with products included on the recall list should discard it immediately or return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.
People who eat foods contaminated with listeria can suffer from a fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.
Listeria contamination can cause a serious illness or death in older adults or people with weakened immune systems. Most commonly, listeria causes a gastrointestinal illness.