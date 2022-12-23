Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines due to fire hazard

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult.
Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce
visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may
bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills remaining around 20 degrees below zero
this evening through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch
late tonight into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines due to fire hazard

  • Updated
  • 0
Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

Samsung recalls more than 650,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports. This recall involves several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash including model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A.

 From United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Samsung recalled more than 660,000 washing machines, warning customers that the machine could short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers." Ten of these reports resulted in property damage, and three customers reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

Several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash are affected: the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A. The machines were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission published the range of serial numbers for the 14 models recalled.

The 663,500 washing machines were sold at big box retailers such as Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot and Lowe's from June 2021 through December 2022, costing between $900 and $1,500.

A software update can fix the fire hazard.

"Consumers should immediately check whether their washer's software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated," the CPSC said.

All wi-fi equipped washers should automatically download the free software repair when connected to the internet, Samsung said. Those who don't have internet can get a free dongle from Samsung to plug in and download the free software repair.

