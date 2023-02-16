 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the north to
northeast with gusts up to 36 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 11 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
16 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Huron from Sturgeon Point to Alabaster MI beyond
5NM off shore, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay
Port MI, Lake Huron from Port Austin to Harbor Beach beyond
5NM Off Shore, Lake Huron from Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
beyond 5NM Off Shore and Lake Huron from Port Sanilac to Port
Huron beyond 5NM Off Shore.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will
develop during the course of the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Tesla recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles equipped with 'Full Self-Driving'

  • 0
Tesla recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles equipped with 'Full Self-Driving'

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its so-called "Full Self Driving" feature. Tesla autopilot features are demonstrated here during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015.

 Beck Diefenbach/Reuters/FILE

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its so-called "Full Self Driving" driver assist feature due to risks it can pose at intersections, even if the driver is paying attention and ready to take over control of the car.

"The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution," the recall notice said.

Tesla will attempt to fix the the FSD feature, which costs $15,000, through an over-the-air software update, the notice added.

The notice said that the problems are present with all cars with the current version of the FSD software, which is available on all four Tesla models, the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y.

It also said Tesla has identified 18 incidents received between May 8, 2019, and September 12, 2022, that may be related to the conditions described above. It said Tesla is not aware of any injuries or deaths caused in those incidents.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly predicted that the company would soon build a truly self-driving car, but has also repeatedly pushed back his own self-imposed deadlines. Tesla owners have filed a class-action lawsuit over the predictions and missed deadlines, which is still pending.

"Mere failure to realize a long-term, aspirational goal is not fraud," Tesla's lawyers wrote in a November 28 court filing, asking that the suit be dismissed.

Tesla, which has disbanded its public relations staff and has not responded to press inquiries for several years, could not be reached for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you