USDA recalls pork rinds produced in Freeland

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The USDA has ordered a nationwide recall of pork rinds produced by a company in Freeland because they were not properly inspected.
Mitten Gourmet is recalling more than 1,100 pounds of pork rinds shipped nationwide because they were produced without approval from the Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The affected pork rinds were produced from Sept. 2021 through May 5, 2023. They came in clear plastic bags in the following flavors:
- Parmesan Garlic
- Pizza
- Buffalo
- Nacho Cheese
- Jalapeno
- Honey Mustard
- Dill Pickle
- Barbecue
- Salt N Pepper
No illness or adverse reactions to the Mitten Gourmet products have been reported. The USDA says inspectors saw them for sale without the proper inspection marks and determined the facility has not been checked.
Anyone with Mitten Gourmet pork rinds should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the USDA.