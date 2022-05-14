 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Genesee
County through 245 PM EDT...

At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Flushing, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Swartz Creek and Mount Morris around 205 PM EDT.
Beecher around 210 PM EDT.
Flint and Crossroads Village around 215 PM EDT.
Burton around 225 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc around 230 PM EDT.
Davison around 235 PM EDT.
Goodrich around 245 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Varieties of Starburst, Skittles and Life Savers gummies recalled

  • Updated
  • 0

Mars Wrigley U.S. and Canada issued a voluntary recall of numerous gummy candies Friday, saying there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag. The gummies were distributed in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The company is recalling certain varieties of Skittle Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver gummies after customer complaints. Mars Wrigley said in a statement it isn't aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the metal strands.

Customers can find out if their product is recalled by reading the first three numbers in the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the packet. Customers can then see if it matches the recalled items listed by Mars Wrigley.

"We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores," a spokesperson from Mars Wrigley Canada said in a statement to CNN Business.

Mars Wrigley did not specify how many units of candy were affected. The company said the products were manufactured by a third party.

Mars Wrigley said those who believe they bought a recalled product should throw it away and contact the company at 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting its website if they have questions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

