Recent storms received a warm welcome from local potato farmer worried about crops

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - With the heavy rain and storms the region saw over the weekend, there were some folks who were no less than thrilled to receive a much-needed dose of moisture.
Local farmers whose crops had been in danger after weeks-long dry weather in parts of mid-Michigan, say the downpour was a step in the right direction. But they aren't out of the woods yet.
At Hampton Potato Growers, they said that the more than an inch of rain the area saw will help keep their yield on track for only about 10 days. Then, they will need more rain or will be forced to irrigate--which can get very costly.
“We use probably a thousand gallons a day irrigating diesel fuel. Two years ago, it was, on average, about two dollars. This year I think the last time we paid it was $4.89,” said Bill Johnson, owner of Johnson Potato Growers.
That adds up to about $4,900 dollars a day, and just two years ago - they were paying $2,000.
“It's very costly to do it. With this rain it will give us like a 10-day break,” Johnson said.
Johnson is a third generation of potato farmers and owner of Hampton Potato Growers in Essexville--one of the major growers for Better Made Potato Chips.
He says a potato crop needs about an inch to an inch and a half a week of rain because they are grown in sandier soil. And while they do irrigate 80 percent of their crops, the other 20 percent rely on Mother Nature.
“The first storm came through and it all evaporated in our area because of just the lack of moisture. And then it filled in later, four or five o'clock in the morning, and we got a beautiful rain out of it. We got approximately an inch and three tenths, which was a Godsend,” Johnson said.
And if another dry spell does occur, he says, it could mean fewer potato chips and other potato products on store shelves.
“We were really on edge of all the crops in Saginaw valley getting hurt. This kind of saved it. This lasts another 10 days to two weeks until another one,” he said.
Johnson tells us he hopes for more rain relief soon -- both to avoid spending on irrigation and because, quite frankly, he and his team could use a break after working 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a month.
We also talked to a local farm in Saginaw -- Carigan Family Farm -- who says their crops are also holding on for now---and that they hope that much-needed rain we saw continues.