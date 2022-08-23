Recount nets three more votes for Bridgeport candidate, but outcome remains the same

SAGINAW (WJRT) - The August primary is officially over in Saginaw County, as a recount was conducted in one close race.
A Bridgeport Township trustee candidate lost the race by 23 votes, but after today, the final tally was actually a little closer.
"We are very proud of the process that we conduct," says Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra.
Under the watchful eye of Roger Rosalez, the Saginaw County Board of Canvessers counted by hand, each of the more than one thousand ballots in the Bridgeport Township trustee race.
Rosalez lost to Brandell Adams by just 23 votes in the Democratic primary.
Rosalez paid the 200 dollars to have a recount.
Four precincts for in person voting and four absentee voter precincts were recounted and in the end, Rosalez was able to get three more votes, so the new vote total is 521 for Adams, 501 for Rosalez.
"We got a change, so it wasn't a waste of taxpayers money," says Rosalez.
"The machine had tabulated the ballots correctly, but as we were looking at the process, we were able to decipher a voter's intent," says Guerra.
In one of the three vote changes, the canvassers ruled an absentee voter made a mistake by voting in one Republican race and tried to erase it.
You can only vote for one party in the primary. There was no Republican running for the trustee position.
"It was clear that an individual had used white out, they had sent in an absentee ballot and so we could very clearly see their intent was to cast that ballot for Roger," says Guerra.
When he learned he got three more votes, Rosalez hugged deputy clerk Kyle Bostwick.
Rosalez had claimed in his petition for the recount that he had questions over the fairness of the election, questions that were answered today.
"I believe the system is fair, the only thing that has come out in this recount is voter error and voters need to be educated how to make their vote count," he says, referring to some votes he lost because the voter also selected a candidate on the Republican side of the ballot.