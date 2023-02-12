Recovery effort underway for missing boater on Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Search and rescue teams spent Sunday searching for a missing boater on the Tittabawassee River.
According the Saginaw County Sheriff's department, Saginaw County Central dispatch received a 911 call for a bat that had capsized in the river near Gratiot Road.
26 year-old Nathan James Robbins and a 23 year-old male friend were on a flat bottom aluminum boat when they experienced motor issues. When the boat started taking on water, they attempted to get the motor started, but Robbins clothes got tangled. As they were trying to swim to shore, Robbins went under and did not resurface.
Thomas Twp. Fire, James Twp. Fire and Saginaw Twp. Fire responded with boats and the Saginaw County Sheriff's Dive team was activated. A search of the river and shoreline was conducted, but crews were unable to find Robbins.