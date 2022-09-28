Red Cross volunteers leave Flint to join Hurricane Ian relief effort

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A team of American Red Cross volunteers left Flint on Wednesday morning to help with Hurricane Ian relief before the Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida.
The two Red Cross workers from the East Central Bay-Michigan are among 18 Michigan volunteers heading south to do whatever they can to help.
The Red Cross is working day and night to make sure tens of thousands of people in Hurricane Ian's path have food and shelter. The mother of the Mid-Michigan Red Cross regional director is among those who had to evacuate.
Pamela Martinez and Sandy Smith are among the hands reaching out to help our neighbors to the south. They got on the road Wendesday morning.
The team plans to head to Orlando, Fla., where they will get their assignment. Their main task will be helping to feed those who've been displaced from their homes after the storm.
Mid-Michigan Red Cross volunteers are bringing an emergency response vehicle with them to deliver food, water, blankets and more to those in need. It can help feed 250 people at a time.
Martinez has been volunteering to head to disasters for five years.
"I like to help people," she said. "You know, sometimes talk to them give them warmth."
The hurricane has taken on new meaning for newly appointed Red Cross Executive Director Becky Gaskin, who is balancing the work of dispatching volunteers and making sure her mother is safe and sound.
Gaskin is reminding Mid-Michigan residents that they can help by donating money to help the Red Cross provide food and shelter in the coming weeks. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit the organization's website to donate.