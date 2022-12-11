Red light house shut down, peace returns to neighborhood

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of complaints and concerns, peace has returned to a Flint neighborhood after troubling tenants were evicted.
The City of Flint’s blight team removed a mountain of trash piled high in front of a house on Norbert Street in Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood. For longtime residents, it was a welcome sight.
“We are happy to have our block back,” said Reginald Mitchell. “We are like family around here and we look out for each other and take care of one another.”
The house has been the center of complaints for the last couple of years when the tenants were suspected of prostitution and selling illegal drugs and advertising by turning on a red porch light. Tenants denied doing anything illegal, but a shooting at the house had families no longer feeling safe to go outside.
Recent attention about the troubling tenants by ABC 12 and Flint City councilwoman Tonya Burns reached the property owner, who had the tenants evicted.
“This is a wonderful day , a wonderful day. We finally have the red light house gone, the tenants have been evicted, the trash pile has been taken away,” said City Councilwoman Tonya Burns. “We don’t have drugs and prostitution anymore and we can go on to a normal life in a family oriented community.”
“We are just so thankful you guys stepped up like you did,” said Mitchell.
The property owner plans to put the house up for sale.