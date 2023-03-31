Redevelopment of Buick City breaks ground in a month

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 20 years since the last vehicle rolled off the line of Buick City, ground will be breaking on a new industrial building in a month.
Ashley Capital confirmed the redevelopment of Buick City directly with ABC 12 News.
"We didn't know what was going to happen. Was it just going to be a site where we talked about the history and nothing else moving forward?" said Quincy Murphy, Third Ward City Councilman of Flint as he reminisces on a time when the fate of the Buick City site was unknown.
Now, a vision for the site is finally being brought to life with Ashley Capital officially closing on the first 20 acres of the planned 350-acre project yesterday.
Mark Quimby, a Development Manager of Ashley Capital, says necessary steps have taken place to solidify this 28 million dollar investment deal.
"We're looking at breaking ground on that first building. It's going to be 330 thousand square feet," said Quimby.
The building will be placed at the former GM parking lot, an area that had the least amount of environmental contamination. But it's still a challenge for the project.
"It has a lot of the regulatory hurdles, but not a lot of the contamination that we have to deal with on the other parcels," said Quimby.
There aren't solidified tenants for this building just yet. Some of their tenants include Amazon, LG Electronics and Ford Motor company. Ashley Capital says the building will be ready in February of next year.
"We're working on one right now to take up primarily a third of the building. We're pretty confident in that deal, but nothing is over until it's over," said Kevin Hegg, vice president of Ashley Capital.
This is a huge step forward for the Flint community that Ashley Capital is excited to be a part of.
"Our intent is to build and stay. So, we're looking to build long-term relationships with the community of Flint," said Quimby.
Ashley Capital expects to finalize the whole 350 acre plan by mid-July.
The next phase moves when environmental agreements between EGLE, the EPA and Racer Trust are finalized.