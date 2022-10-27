Redevelopment of Flint's Buick City complex one step closer to reality

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At a news conference Thursday at the site of the former Buick City manufacturing plant Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said it was great day for the city of Flint.

"This is definitely a step in the right direction and we have a few more steps to go. But, definitely today is a great day," he said.

Stakeholders engaged in the redevelopment of the site discussed the latest developments in the plan. If it comes to fruition it would be good news for the city.

Development on the parcel of land would be good for the local economy as the project is slated to bring thousands of new jobs to the north side of Flint.

Real estate investment firm Ashley Capital has its sights set on 350 acres of Buick City property. For the company, it is a perfect location to invest.

"You've got great infrastructure. You've got the highways/expressways. You've got rail and an abundant amount of electricity to this site," said Susan Harvey, senior vice president of Ashley Capital. "You've got the city of Flint, you've got the community, you've got the workforce. So it's got a lot going for it."

Harvey's company wants to redevelop the largest Brownfield in the nation.

"So, this is a challenging site," she said. "So, when all of the buildings were demolished all of the underground utilities and foundations and concrete slabs were left in place."

Harvey said it made it more expensive to redevelop. The company needed more than $17 million additional dollars to prepare the site for redevelopment.

The city, the county, and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation have contributed half of money. The other half is expected to come from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

"This collaboration is the perfect example of the good things that can happen when the public, private and charitable sectors work together," said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

Once completed the project is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the site that has been vacant since 1999.

"We have a great track record of redeveloping these Brownfields and bringing jobs to the area," said Harvey.

Ashley Capital has over 22 million square feet of industrial properties in Michigan. Harvey said they plan to reach out to their tenants and let them know that space is available in Flint.

Third Ward Councilman Quincy Murphy is anticipating the possibility of a redeveloped Buick City.

"I saw the transition of this site go from a thriving industrial engine plant with thousands of jobs to a concrete slab," he said. "We always wondered if there was going to be redevelopment?"

Currently, the property is owned by RACER Trust. They are still working out an environmental agreement with the EPA and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Ashley Capital hopes to close on the property when the agreement is worked out sometime by the end of this year or early 2023.