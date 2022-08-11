Cedar Point hearkens back to its roots with new lakefront boardwalk

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJRT) - Cedar Point is taking a step back in time with new family-oriented features planned for 2023, including a boardwalk on the Lake Erie shoreline.
The amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, says The Boardwalk is a nod to its past as a lakefront destination. The development includes new dining and entertainment options, including a throwback Wild Mouse roller coaster.
Some older rides relocated closer to the beach as part of The Boardwalk, which will be located on space formerly occupied by the Lakeside Midway. They include the Matterhorn and the Scrambler, which will be renamed Atomic Scrambler.
The Tiki Twirl spinning ride will also be refreshed and renamed after a former Cedar Point icon, the Calypso. The Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper and WindSeeker also are located in The Boardwalk area.
“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point.
The new Wild Mouse roller coaster is a reinterpretation of Cedar Point's original ride by the same name. The 1,312-foot bright orange track will include cars that spin 360 degrees with a peak elevation of 52 feet.
A new Grand Pavilion will be a centerpiece of The Boardwalk. The building is designed to look like Cedar Point's original Grand Pavilion entertainment space, which opened in 1888.
The two-story Grand Pavilion will include new dining options not found anywhere else in the park, along with a number of traditional favorites. Viewing decks will provide guests of panoramic views of Cedar Point and Lake Erie.
“Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”