Cedar Point opens for 154th season Saturday with new ride, attractions

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJRT) - Another summer of thrills for the whole family returns to Cedar Point this weekend.

The Cedar Point Amusement Park is opening for the season on Saturday with a new ride and a new Boardwalk midway area, which is designed to hearken back to the park's early days along Lake Erie.

The Wild Mouse spinning roller coaster joins the park's lineup this year on The Boardwalk. The ride reaches a peak of 52 feet high and travels at 35 mph in a nod to a historic roller coaster that once graced Cedar Point.

Riders experience Wild Mouse in one of six mouse-themed cars that climb, fall, twist, dive, spin and turn along 1,312 feet of orange track.

Other rides on The Boardwalk include the relocated Atomic Scrambler and Matterhorn, along with Calypso, Giant Wheel, Troika, GateKeeper and Dodgem.

"This all-new area has something for everyone from foodies to roller coaster lovers to families looking to create new memories; we can’t wait for our guests to experience it," said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point.

The Boardwalk includes a new two-story dining and relaxation building making its debut this year. It was designed after the original Grand Pavilion, which opened at Cedar Point in 1888.

The building includes a variety of dining options on multiple levels with stunning views of the Lake Erie shoreline.

"We continue to showcase and invest in our rich history, and The Boardwalk is a stunning and modern look at how a visit to Cedar Point may have been so long ago," Boldman said.

Gold Passes offering unlimited admission and parking at Cedar Point will be $140 this year.