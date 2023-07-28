COMING UP: Past champion of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon prepares for another race

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The 75th Consumer Energy Annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon begins Saturday night in Grayling.
The 120-mile course from Grayling to Oscoda features contestants from across Michigan and from around the world.
Coming up on ABC 12 News at 6, we will hear from a past champion of the race, who's from Michigan, on what it takes to win and what made him get back into the competition after nearly 30 years of being "retired" from the competition.
For more information on the Ausable River Canoe Marathon, visit their website ausablecanoemarathon.org.