Consumers Energy exploring the possibility of selling 13 hydroelectric facilities

JACKSON, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumer Energy announced Wednesday that it will explore the possibility of selling 13 hydroelectric facilities.
According to a press release, Consumers are continuing to evaluate the future of the dams and consider all options to safely maintain the dam reservoirs.
The company's 30-40 year federal operating licenses on the Muskegon, Manistee, Gran, Kalamazoo and the Au Sable Rivers are scheduled to expire between 2034-2041. Loud, Five Channels, Foote, Cooke, Alcona, Mio, Hodenpyl, Tippy, Hardy, Rogers Croton, Webber and Calkins Bridge Dam are the 13 hydroelectric facilities.
Last year, Consumers held a series of public meetings with community members and local leaders about the future of the dams. According to Consumers, the company learned how important the facilities are to communities. Consumer says they "are exploring all options to safely maintain the reservoirs."
The 13 dams owned by Consumers produce less than 1% of the energy used by the Consumers' customers.
The energy company is planning another series of public community meetings later this summer and into the fall.
For more information about dam meetings visit Consumers Energy's website.