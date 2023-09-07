Consumers Energy released rescued turtles back into the wild Thursday

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy released 56 turtle hatchlings back into their natural wetland habitats on Thursday.
The hatchlings were rescued as eggs along the path of the Mid-Michigan Pipeline Project. Consumers say the adult females where the eggs came from were safely removed from the pipeline path throughout the summer. The eggs and turtle hatchlings were incubated and nurtured by Herpetological Resource and Management (HRM).
Thursday's release included 39 Eastern Snapping turtles, 12 Midland Painted juveniles and five Blanding turtles. Several of the Blanding turtles will continue to stay in the HRM facility, continuing to receive care. Consumers say the plan is to release them in the spring.
Consumers say that they have worked with HRM since 2009 to help protect wildlife. More than 30 Blanding turtles were saved over two years on the Saginaw Trail Pipeline.
The energy company says that they are a "protected" species in Michigan.
A video of the release can be seen by clicking on this link.