Michigan Air National Guard planning flyovers on Tuesday

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Air National Guard will be conducting flyovers on Tuesday across nine Michigan communities.
The flyovers will celebrate the United States Air Force's commemoration of 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.
Tuesday's flyover will allow Michigan residents to witness the key aspect of the Air Force mission as KC-135 Stratotankers fly in formation with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs over the following locations:
- Blue Water Bridge, Port Huron, approximately 10:20 a.m.
- Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and downtown Alpena at approximately 10:40 a.m.
- Mackinac Bridge and Mackinaw City, approximately 10:50 a.m.
- Sleeping Bear Dunes area near Maple City, approximately 11:15 a.m.
- Downtown Grand Rapids, approximately 11:45 a.m.
- Battle Creek Air National Guard Base and Battle Creek, approximately 11:55 a.m.
- The Michigan State Capitol and downtown Lansing, approximately 12:05 p.m.
- The Detroit River, approximately 12:30 p.m.
- Selfridge Air National Guard Base, approximately 12:35 p.m.
The Michigan KC-135s and A-10s are both based at Selfridge and are operated by Airmen from the 127th Wing. An Air Force refueling aircraft will be flying similar flyovers around the country to mark the centennial.
U.S. Army Air Service aviators accomplished the first aerial refueling on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter. The flight took place between San Diego and Los Angeles.
“Our Citizen-Airmen are proud to serve as Michigan’s Hometown Air Force. The support we receive from our community is second to none and this series of flyovers provides us an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our neighbors, while also demonstrating an important part of the Air Force mission,” said Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, 127th Wing commander. “It also serves as a showcase of opportunities that exist in the Michigan Air National
Guard for those interested in joining our ranks in service to state and nation.”
Following the flyovers, those who captured pictures of the event are invited to share them on the 127th wing's Facebook page, or the unit's Instagram page with the tag #SANGBTanker100. Ten people will be selected at random from among those who share photos and will be contacted by the 127th Wing via social media to receive a unit patch.