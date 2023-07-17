 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Michigan State Police looking for votes for the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Best Looking Cruiser for 2024
Credit: Michigan State Police

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police wants the public to vote on their state trooper cruiser for the American Association of State Troopers' "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.

On their social media page, the Michigan State Police said that this year's nomination is a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Bell UH-1H (Huey helicopter. MSP adds that it "showcases our commitment to serving Michiganders from both the roads and the sky."

Many different states have submitted an entry with their cruiser to be nominated.

The American Association of State Troopers will look for the top votes to put on their 2024 calendar.

In the 2022 contest, Kentucky received the most votes, putting them in the January spot and the cover. Michigan received just enough votes to make the December 2023 page.

Anyone can vote once per day online through July 31 at 12 p.m. at surveymonkey.com. 

The calendars go on sale beginning Oct. 1 for $10. All proceeds go to the AAST Scholarship Foundation. To purchase a calendar, visit statetroopers.org

