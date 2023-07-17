Michigan State Police looking for votes for the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police wants the public to vote on their state trooper cruiser for the American Association of State Troopers' "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.
On their social media page, the Michigan State Police said that this year's nomination is a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Bell UH-1H (Huey helicopter. MSP adds that it "showcases our commitment to serving Michiganders from both the roads and the sky."
Many different states have submitted an entry with their cruiser to be nominated.
The American Association of State Troopers will look for the top votes to put on their 2024 calendar.
In the 2022 contest, Kentucky received the most votes, putting them in the January spot and the cover. Michigan received just enough votes to make the December 2023 page.
Anyone can vote once per day online through July 31 at 12 p.m. at surveymonkey.com.
The calendars go on sale beginning Oct. 1 for $10. All proceeds go to the AAST Scholarship Foundation. To purchase a calendar, visit statetroopers.org.