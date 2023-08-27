Missing swimmer's body found Friday evening in Walled Lake

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WJRT) - A body of a missing man was recovered from Walled Lake Friday after he was missing early Thursday.
Adam Malecki, 36, from Walled Lake, was found in about 30 feet of water about 500 feet from shore.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Malecki jumped off a pontoon and began swimming with two friends late Wednesday/early Thursday.
The two friends were able to swim back to the boat as thunderstorms began to approach. The friends lost Melecki and notified the police.
The Oakland County Office of Search and Rescue Team was one of the many teams that responded Thursday just after 1 a.m.
Police say that the search was made more difficult because the friends were unable to give an approximate area where Malecki was last seen.
Severe Thunderstorms complicated the search efforts on Thursday, and Malecki was found Friday evening around 7 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation.