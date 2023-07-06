MSP: More than 650 tickets issued during the holiday weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police conducted Operation CARE over the Fourth of July holiday weekend starting last Friday.
The goal of the operation was to raise awareness and reduce crashes.
During the five days, troopers focused on speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence and tailgating.
According to MSP, there were 135 preventable crashes reported. They also made 24 DUI arrests and issued more than 650 tickets.
There were 305 tickets for speeding, 39 for speeding in a construction zone, 43 for seatbelt violations, 15 for violation of basic speed law and three for careless driving.