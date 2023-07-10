MSP: One person arrested on drug charges in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police arrested one woman early Saturday morning for possession of methamphetamine.
Investigators say troopers stopped to help a 38-year-old woman around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Denton Township. They add that the woman was distraught and crying. She was walking frantically with a backpack on South Gladwin Road near Oak Street.
MSP says the woman had been drinking, which violated her probation.
An investigation determined that she had approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine and various pills.
She was taken to the Roscommon County Jail.