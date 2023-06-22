 Skip to main content
One person hospitalized following a crash in Imlay City Wednesday

Imlay City Crash

One person remains hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. 

 Credit: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Imlay City on Wednesday.

Lapeer County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash Wednesday morning just after 8 a.m. at the M-53 and Armstrong Rd.

A man from Clinton Township was driving north in a Ford Ranger on M-53 when he made a left turn towards Armstrong Road, in front of a man in an F-250 towing a boat.

The Ranger overturned and came to rest on the driver's side with the F-250 partially positioned atop it.

Other motorists on the scene were able to free the driver of the Ranger before emergency services arrived. The man was unconscious from the wreck. He was transported to McLaren in Lapeer, where he remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-250 was not injured.

The roadway was closed for about two hours.

A preliminary investigation has determined that neither alcohol or speed was a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.

