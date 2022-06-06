Pilot makes emergency landing in median of U.S. 23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was moving slowly along U.S. 23 in southern Livingston County after a pilot made an emergency landing in the median on Saturday.
Around noon, the airplane came to a safe stop between the Silver Lake and Lee Road interchanges in Green Oak Township near Brighton.
Police said traffic was backed up for miles in both directions while crews worked to get the plane out of the median and onto a flatbed truck. The disabled airplane was taken to a Michigan Department of Transportation garage.
Investigators were continuing to look into why the plane had to land along the freeway on Monday morning.