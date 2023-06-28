Police: Jogger killed by a motorist having a medical emergency

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A jogger was killed by a motorist who was having a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon in Imlay City.
According to the Imlay City Police Department, just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a pickup truck was traveling south on Almont Street from Third Street when the driver had a medical emergency and lost consciousness.
The Police Department adds the driver's wife, who was in the passenger seat, took control of the steering wheel while trying to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The vehicle continued for approximately 80 yards and veered to the right towards a vacant building before striking a jogger running south.
The pickup truck also clipped a vacant building on Almont Street before coming to rest.
The crash remains under investigation.
The names are being withheld at this time.
There is no word on what kind of condition the driver is in.