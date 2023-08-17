Recently identified Korean War soldier to be buried in Holly on Aug. 25

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Korean War soldier from Detroit that was killed in action on July 30, 1950, will be buried at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Aug. 25.
James L. Miller was killed in action when he was 21 years old during an unsuccessful defense of the town of Sangju. Miller was a member of K Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. Following the battle, Miller's remains could not be recovered, and he was declared nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.
The Army regained control of Sangju in the fall of 1950. Following the control of Sangju, the Army began recovering remains from the area and temporarily interring them at the United Nations Military Cemetery in Taejon. One set of remains designated Unknown X-5156, was declared unidentifiable and later buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Other Korean War Unknowns are buried at this site.
On Nov. 4, 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred Unknown X-5156 as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Project. The remains were sent to a lab at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman for analysis.
According to U.S. Army, Miller was accounted for by the DPAA on Nov. 28, 2022. His remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.
Miller's name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with other Korean War Unknowns. Miller will have a rosette next to his name, signaling that he has been accounted for.
According to the U.S. Army, more than 7,500 American remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
More information on Miller can be found online at www.dpaa.mil.