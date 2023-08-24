Romulus Police describe alligator encounter this year outside of woman's home

ROMULUS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Romulus Police Department has shared an encounter on their Facebook page of dealing with an alligator this year.
The name, the date and the address of the event have been withheld from the police department.
The Romulus Police Department said on their Facebook page calling the event "Part 1 of the Romulus Alligator event of 2023."
The rest of their post says:
" A common saying in police work is that officers have a front-row seat to the greatest show on earth. When you start your workday, you never know what's going to happen. Because of this, police work is interesting, and officers get some pretty good stories.
A recent example:
A Romulus woman calls the police station and is calmly speaking to the sergeant. 'Yes, uhm...I live over at ****, and there is a crocodile or an alligator on my back patio.'
After determining that no one is in danger, the mildly skeptical sergeant says, 'Can you send a picture of it?'
Woman - 'Sure'
Picture arrives. Sergeant, 'Well I'll be.'
To be continued."
The photo shows that the alligator's mouth is bound shut.
No other information has been released.