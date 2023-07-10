Second Adopt-A-Highway cleanup begins Saturday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Beginning this Saturday will be the second Michigan Department of Transportation's Adopt-A-Highway cleanup of the year.
From July 15 to July 23, motorists can expect cleanup volunteers along state roadways all across the state.
This is the second of three scheduled pickups this year.
According to MDOT, the event has grown to involve more than 2,900 groups cleaning more than 6,000 miles of highways. MDOT adds that more than 60,000 bags of trash gets collected from volunteers.
Workers can be seen wearing high-visibility, yellow-green safety vests. MDOT will provide free vests and trash bags, and they will arrange to have the trash picked up.
Volunteers include members of civic groups, businesses and families. Crew members must be at least 12 years old, and each group must have at least three people. Groups are asked to adopt a section of highway for at least 2 years. There is no fee to participate. More information can be found online at michigan.gov.
The final Adopt-A-Highway pickup is scheduled for Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.