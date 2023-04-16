Spring aerial treatment to rid Bay County and Saginaw areas of mosquitoes

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Bay County is preparing for its spring aerial treatment.
The effort to control mosquito larvae in flooded wood lots is set to occur on Monday, depending on the weather.
Four yellow and white aircrafts will be working out of the James Clements Airport in Bay City to provide the aerial service.
Bay County residents may notice the low-flying aircraft between 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. over the course of 7 to 10 days.
The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commissions will also start its spring aerial treatment on Monday.
About 50,000-acres of breeding habitat will be targeted with a short-lived bacteria.
The director of Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said that the treatment not only provides relief from biting mosquitoes, but it also helps control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.