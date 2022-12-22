Swan stuck in ice rescued from Oakland County lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A hovercraft from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team helped rescue a swan that got stuck in newly formed ice on an Orion Township lake.
The sheriff's office says the swan got stuck to the ice on Voorheis Lake. Residents around the lake became concerned on Wednesday, when the swan was showing signs of distress.
Authorities came to investigate on Thursday and found the swan still trapped. The Lake Orion Fire Department requested the sheriff's office hovercraft to help with the rescue.
"Our team always rises to the occasion to rescue anyone or anything in distress," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "I am proud of their efforts and optimistic that an animal rehabilitator will be able to nurse this swan back to full health to be released."
Rescuers used the hovercraft to break up ice around the swan in hopes of providing it a path to swim free. When they realized the swan couldn't get out alone, rescuers covered it with a blanket and brought it aboard the hovercraft.
The swan appeared to have a leg injury was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control for treatment. Animal control officers likely will send the swan to an animal rescue group of rehabilitation.