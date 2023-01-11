Top Thrill Dragster returning to Cedar Point next year with 'a new formula'

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJRT) - Cedar Point is bringing back the popular Top Thrill Dragster ride next year.

The amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio teased the ride's reopening on Facebook with a video promising "a new formula for fun."

Top Thrill Dragster saw more than 18 million riders in nearly 20 years of service beginning in 2003. At 420 feet high, it's the second highest coaster in the world.

Top Thrill Dragster has been closed since August 2021, when the ride was blamed for a serious accident. A woman from Swartz Creek was hit in the head by a piece of flying metal while standing in line.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with head injuries after the accident. She survived her injuries.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture's Amusement Ride Safety Division released a 620-page report that did not recommend any sanctions against the park. A cause of the accident was not released.

Cedar Point says the revamped Top Thrill Dragster will give riders a new experience when it reopens in 2024.