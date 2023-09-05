 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two people killed in a crash in Sanilac County Tuesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Two people, including a five-year-old child, died in a car crash in Sanilac County Tuesday morning.

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people, including a five-year-old child, died in a car crash in Sanilac County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of M-53 and Bay City Forestville Road in Greenleaf Township.

Investigators say a car was driving eastbound on Bay City Forestville Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign before striking an SUV.

A 65-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was killed in the crash. The driver of the car was injured.

A five-year-old in the SUV was killed in the crash. The 17-year-old driver in the SUV was injured.

No other information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.