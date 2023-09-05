Two people killed in a crash in Sanilac County Tuesday morning

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people, including a five-year-old child, died in a car crash in Sanilac County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of M-53 and Bay City Forestville Road in Greenleaf Township.
Investigators say a car was driving eastbound on Bay City Forestville Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign before striking an SUV.
A 65-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was killed in the crash. The driver of the car was injured.
A five-year-old in the SUV was killed in the crash. The 17-year-old driver in the SUV was injured.
No other information has been released.
The crash remains under investigation.