Two victims' families in the MSU mass shooting file lawsuit

EAST LANSING (WJRT) - The families of two students killed during the mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus in February have filed lawsuits against the school.
The families of Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson have filed a lawsuit against the University. The family of Alexandria Verner, who was also killed during the shooting, filed a lawsuit earlier this month.
Four of the five students who were hurt in the shooting have filed lawsuits as well.
These lawsuits claim MSU failed to provide proper security on campus. They say the university lacked door locks across campus, certain rooms or buildings could not be locked remotely, and the campus surveillance system led to issues finding the suspect.
MSU said it's working on the largest effort to upgrade surveillance and security in MSU's 168-year history.