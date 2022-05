WEST-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the public of potentially hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan between Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, beach-goers could see winds near 30 miles per hour, two to eight foot waves, rip currents, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Anyone in the area is asked to check current weather conditions before going out on Lake Michigan.