Registration open for Recycling Day in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission is opening registration for the upcoming Recycling Day for electronics and any other hazardous material.
Starting Tuesday, anyone living in Genesee County can sign up online for an appointment for either July 11 or July 25.
The Commission says that because of last year's success, people who only have an appointment can participate.
One must bring proof of registration in digital or printed format.
Anyone who wishes to participate can visit the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission's website.