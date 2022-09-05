Remembering the true meaning of Labor Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – When you hear about Labor Day, what do you think of? A last summer barbecue or maybe an extra day off?
For Flint residents like Michelle Nowak, that's only part of the final summer holiday.
“My family being a UAW family and being a second generation to immigrants, I think about where my family started and to see how far they've come and how I'm continuing that, we have to remember that part of history too,” Nowak said.
Nowak now working as a unionized teacher relates to that progress that has given her and her family the rights they deserve but workers say there's always more to be done.
“If we're gonna do the labor, then we want to see the fruits of the labor,” Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D Director said.
Dawes says it should be a time to remember the Flint Sit Down strike that took down automaker General motors just not long after the UAW was formed in 1935.
“We want a voice with our companies and I think workers today, more than ever realize that,” he said.
As more workers make efforts to unionize, those who have seen the battle first hand, say to push past the struggle.
“You just can't sit back and expect somebody else to do it,” Dawes said. “Everybody deserves a fair wage, and especially safe working conditions, and a voice in the workplace without fear of retaliation.”