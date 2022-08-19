Remembering Tyler Edwards: Over 300 people celebrated the life of the 27-year-old in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Over 300 hundred people filled Creasey Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Thursday night to mourn the death of Tyler Edwards.
The 27-year-old died from undetermined causes earlier in the week.
Tyler was the boys' basketball coach at Comstock Park, but he was also a son, brother, nephew, and cousin that's how his family remembered him.
"Family meant everything to him," said Terry Edwards, Tyler's father.
Tim Edwards, Tyler's uncle added, "He was pretty much everybody's favorite and he pretty much let you know, you were his favorite because he would come in and tell you."
The vigil crowd was filled with Tyler's closest friends and family, but also his Alma College basketball teammates and coaches.
"He just had an unbelievable personality," said Tyler's former college coach Tim Hargraves, who is also the current Alma men's basketball coach. "[He also] had a genuine care in his heart for humanity."
"We wanted to be friends with everybody, he made everyone feel important," said Tyler's former teammate, Kevin Gamble Jr. "He made everyone feel special and that was the special thing for Tyler."
The Flint native touched countless lives during his coaching stints at Alma and Comstock Park, and his loved ones say he was the same on and off the court.
"He was a ray of light in everybody's life," said Terry Edwards. "That's what he wanted to be and that was his mission."