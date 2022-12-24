Repairs underway on water main break in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs are underway on a water main break that left several residents in the City of Owosso without water over the Christmas holiday.
According to the city's Facebook page, crews discovered the break was on a private line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. The railroad hired a contracting company to start repairs Monday.
Darlene Reiner told ABC 12, crews dropped off bottle water to her home on Monday, and expected repairs to be one by the end of the day. She was grateful and understanding about the repairs taking longer than she would hope since it was the holiday weekend.