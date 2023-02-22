Reports of power outages increase as winter storm rolls thru

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT AS MIXED PRECIPITATION CONTINUES AT PEAK INTENSITY... WEATHER... * Snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue at peak intensity this evening as temperatures range from the upper 20s to around 30. * From 8 PM to 11 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches is possible toward the Tri Cities and northern Thumb, and icing of one-tenth to two-tenths inch mainly toward I-69. * Northeast wind gusting near 30 mph adds stress to trees and powerlines. * Snow, sleet, and freezing rain diminish after midnight. IMPACTS... * Untreated roads remain snow covered and hazardous. * Objects and elevated surfaces remain most prone to icing along with untreated roads and walking surfaces. * Power outages are possible due to damage from icing and wind on trees and power lines. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Use extra caution and slower speed while traveling. Expect very; difficult and hazardous travel conditions on untreated roads; and due to low visibility.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP