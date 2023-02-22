Reports of power outages increase as winter storm rolls thru

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will decrease in
intensity overnight. Temperatures will remain below freezing, so
untreated surfaces will remain icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT AS MIXED PRECIPITATION CONTINUES
AT PEAK INTENSITY...

WEATHER...

* Snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue at peak intensity this
evening as temperatures range from the upper 20s to around 30.

* From 8 PM to 11 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation
around 2 inches is possible toward the Tri Cities and northern
Thumb, and icing of one-tenth to two-tenths inch mainly toward
I-69.

* Northeast wind gusting near 30 mph adds stress to trees and
powerlines.

* Snow, sleet, and freezing rain diminish after midnight.

IMPACTS...

* Untreated roads remain snow covered and hazardous.

* Objects and elevated surfaces remain most prone to icing along
with untreated roads and walking surfaces.

* Power outages are possible due to damage from icing and wind
on trees and power lines.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Use extra caution and slower speed while traveling. Expect very;
difficult and hazardous travel conditions on untreated roads;
and due to low visibility.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Reports of power outages increase as winter storm rolls thru

Crews work to restore power

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The number of power outages continues to grow as crews battle a winter weather storm.  

As of 9 p.m., a Consumers Energy outage map showed 2,207 reported outages, impacting 157,876 people.

DTE Energy's outage map showed 154,902 customers without electricity.

The freezing rain and ice is expected to slow down repairs.

"If things are very slick still they will go out and do the best of their ability, if it's safe to do so," said Tracy Wimmer, media replation specialist with Consumers Energy. "But we have to be extra cautious with this type of weather."

Both companies have crews on standby and ready to respond when it's safe to do so.

Along with reports of power outages, Consumers Energy is reporting an increase of downed power lines due to the winter storm.

"If anyone sees a downed wire they should stay at least 25 feet away. Especially since it's dark outside.  With the ice and rain, it can be very difficult to tell," said Wimmer.

If you see a downed wire, call 911.  

To report a downed wire to Consumers Energy call  (800) 477-5050.

To report a downed wire to DTE Energy call (800) 477-4747.

