Reports of power outages increase as winter storm rolls thru

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The number of power outages continues to grow as crews battle a winter weather storm.
As of 9 p.m., a Consumers Energy outage map showed 2,207 reported outages, impacting 157,876 people.
DTE Energy's outage map showed 154,902 customers without electricity.
The freezing rain and ice is expected to slow down repairs.
"If things are very slick still they will go out and do the best of their ability, if it's safe to do so," said Tracy Wimmer, media replation specialist with Consumers Energy. "But we have to be extra cautious with this type of weather."
Both companies have crews on standby and ready to respond when it's safe to do so.
Along with reports of power outages, Consumers Energy is reporting an increase of downed power lines due to the winter storm.
"If anyone sees a downed wire they should stay at least 25 feet away. Especially since it's dark outside. With the ice and rain, it can be very difficult to tell," said Wimmer.
If you see a downed wire, call 911.
To report a downed wire to Consumers Energy call (800) 477-5050.
To report a downed wire to DTE Energy call (800) 477-4747.