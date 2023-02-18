 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republican delegates to vote for their party's next leader

  • 0

Today, Republican delegates will vote for their party's next leader during a spring convention in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Today, Republican delegates will vote for their party's next leader during a spring convention in Lansing.

The 10-candidate field includes the highest-profile candidates, Matthew DePerno and Kristina Karamo, who are known for spreading election conspiracy theories and lost by wide margins in the 2022 midterms.

Other candidates include county GOP chairs, a political consultant, a real estate agent, an IT specialist and political newbies.

The vote will determine who will lead the Michigan Republican Party.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you