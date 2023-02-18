Republican delegates to vote for their party's next leader

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Today, Republican delegates will vote for their party's next leader during a spring convention in Lansing.
The 10-candidate field includes the highest-profile candidates, Matthew DePerno and Kristina Karamo, who are known for spreading election conspiracy theories and lost by wide margins in the 2022 midterms.
Other candidates include county GOP chairs, a political consultant, a real estate agent, an IT specialist and political newbies.
The vote will determine who will lead the Michigan Republican Party.