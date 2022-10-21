Rescue Ministries to host open house events for Bay City, Saginaw shelters

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is inviting the community to tour its Bay City and Saginaw shelters.
It announced upcoming Open House events for Good Samaritan Rescue Mission and City Rescue Mission.
The ministry said major renovations have been done to better serve homeless men, women, and children. The work includes upgrades to dining rooms, dorms, and bathrooms.
Rescue Ministries provides emergency shelter for people in need. It also works to help prepare people for employment and transition into fully-furnished homes. The ministry has served more than 95,000 meals and provided more than 53,000 nights of warm, safe lodging.
The community is invited to stop by to see Good Samaritan Rescue Mission at 713 Ninth Street in Bay City on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4 pm to 7 pm.
The City Rescue Mission at 1021 Burt Street in Saginaw will also be open for tours on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 4 pm to 7 pm.
Click here to learn more.