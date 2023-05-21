Residents aired concerns at special Flint City Council meeting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than one hundred people showed up at a special Flint City Council meeting.
The meeting was to address the city's ARPA fund, but residents took the opportunity to share a variety of concerns.
The special meeting was called by City Councilman Eric Mays.
Only four of the council members participated in yesterday's meeting.
People in Flint shared concerns beyond ARPA, and touched on everything from the water crisis, to blight, crime and job opportunities.
An estimated 700 people have applied for home improvement funding through the ARPA program, but much of the money has yet to be allocated.
However a regular city council meeting is scheduled for Monday.